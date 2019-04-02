Wrongful death suit filed after fatal boat accident lists new defendants

“The parents hope that this lawsuit shines a light on the significant dangers posed by the sale or service of alcohol to minors, as well as dangers of providing children with a place to illegally consume alcohol to the point of intoxication and then drive. It’s particularly relevant now that it’s prom season and kids will be exposed to these hazards. The Beach’s hope that the loss of their daughter will save the life of someone else. It is their sincere belief that this lawsuit will remind adults of their responsibilities to protect children and others who could be harmed by these dangerous acts."