Wrongful death suit filed after fatal boat accident lists new defendants

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - A wrongful death lawsuit in the fatal boat crash that took the life of a 19-year-old in Beaufort County has been re-filed and now names more defendants.
The attorney for Mallory Beach’s family filed the new lawsuit in Hampton County Court. It names all the defendants from the first suit in Beaufort County - the Parker’s Corporation, Beaufort restaurant Luther’s Rare & Well Done, and Kristy and James Wood - claiming all had a role in the minors on the boat getting alcohol the night of the crash.
This time around, the suit names three generations of the same family to the defendant list - former 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, his son, Richard Alexander Murdaugh, and his grandson, Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Jr.
The lawsuit accuses Murdaugh Jr., who is over 21, of letting his younger brother use his ID to buy alcohol. The suit also claims father Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Sr. knew or should have known his underage son was using his adult son’s ID to buy alcohol.
Randolph Murdaugh III is listed in the lawsuit for allegedly allowing minors to drink on his property, which was referred to as “The Island” in the court filing.
We reached out to the Beach family attorney from the Gooding and Gooding Law Firm in Allendale, Mark Tinsley. He sent us this response to the new suit:
“The parents hope that this lawsuit shines a light on the significant dangers posed by the sale or service of alcohol to minors, as well as dangers of providing children with a place to illegally consume alcohol to the point of intoxication and then drive. It’s particularly relevant now that it’s prom season and kids will be exposed to these hazards. The Beach’s hope that the loss of their daughter will save the life of someone else. It is their sincere belief that this lawsuit will remind adults of their responsibilities to protect children and others who could be harmed by these dangerous acts."
We reached out to the law firm where Richard Alexander Murdaugh and Randolph Murdaugh III are listed as attorneys for comment. We’ll let you know if we hear anything back.
We continue to ask questions about the deadly accident and how it was investigated. We know the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is in charge of the investigation, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrived before they did. We filed an open records request to get some answers about the investigation.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has no protocol for investigating alcohol-related boating accidents. In a letter, the office states, “We do not have a written policy for responding to and investigating any boating accidents. We do not have any written policies that pertain to administering a field sobriety test when dealing with a possible impaired operator of a vessel.”
Although the sheriff’s office responded first, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead investigator since it happened on water. We’ve requested their policy for investigating boat accidents and are still waiting for a response.
A boater under the influence who is found guilty of causing a death faces a felony, and South Carolina law stipulates the boat operator can be fined between $10,000-$25,000, and receive a mandatory prison sentence between 1-25 years. Of course, that’s looking at the end result. Right now, we’re still working to learn who investigators determined was driving the boat at the time of the crash and if any charges will be filed.
As soon as we learn more, we'll pass it along to you.
