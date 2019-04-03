Allegiant announces new aircraft base in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will be a new aircraft base location for one national airline.
Allegiant Travel Company announced Wednesday that it is investing $50 million to establish a new base of operations, that will house two Airbus aircraft at the airport.
According to a news release, Allegiant’s growth plans in the state include creating at least 66 new high-wage jobs.
Savannah will become the airline's 17th aircraft base, which will allow Allegiant to expand its service to and from the city and possibly offer more non-stop routes in the future.
In the release, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp states, “We are excited that Allegiant will grow its presence in Georgia by establishing a base in Savannah.”
Allegiant currently carries more than 240,000 annual passengers through Savannah.
The company plans to begin its base operations in Savannah on June 6, 2019.
