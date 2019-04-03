Bobby Cox hospitalized after suffering possible stroke, reports say

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox was taken to the hospital Tuesday after suffering a possible stroke, according to multiple reports.
MLB.com confirmed WSB-TV’s report that Cox remains hospitalized.
Specific information about his condition is unknown at this time.
Cox attended the Atlanta Braves’ home opener versus the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.
He served as the Braves manager from 1978-81, and again from 1990-2010. Serving at the helm of one of baseball’s most consistent organizations.
