Georgia lawmakers reach agreement on access for low-THC oil

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia House and Senate reached an agreement Tuesday on access to low THC-oil for patients in Georgia. It’s unclear what the agreement means in terms of cultivation and dispensaries.
Late Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp said he supported the agreement, which allows about 8,400 patients to have access to oil with less than five percent THC.
“Over the years, I’ve met with children who are battling chronic, debilitating diseases. I’ve heard from parents who are struggling with access and losing hope,” Kemp said. “This compromise legislation is carefully crafted to provide access to medical cannabis oil to those in need. This is simply the right thing to do.”
HB 324 initially proposed 10 cultivation licenses and 60 dispensaries of the low-THC oil. The Senate came down on that, permitting two cultivation licenses and 28 dispensaries. Once again, WTOC is waiting to learn what the agreement means for cultivation and the distribution.
