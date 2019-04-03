Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-3-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure continues into Thursday. A cold front moves through Saturday before stalling over the area. The cold front pushes northward Sunday. Another cold front moves in Tuesday. Today will be sunny and mild, highs 66-74. Tonight will be clear and not as cold, lows 46-53. Thursday will see clouds increase all day, highs 70-77. Friday will be mostly cloudy with mainly morning showers, highs in the mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40-50% chance for scattered showers, highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy Monday with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.