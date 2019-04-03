Deputies investigate bomb threat at Battery Creek High School

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -Battery Creek High School has resumed normal operations after it was placed on a brief, modified lockdown on Wednesday after a school employee received information from a man that a bomb was on school property.
That employee immediately contacted the school resource officer and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the school.
A spokesman for the Beaufort County School District says that the school has resumed operations, but that investigators remain on scene as the threat is investigated further.
