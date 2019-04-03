Georgia committee to study youth, gang violence

“Not only are we going to be aggressive on enforcement and prosecution, but we’re looking for ways to be also equally aggressive on prevention and getting these kids out of that lifestyle,” Calloway said. ""When you have issues like I know Savannah had in City Market a couple years back, when that’s so vocal and is so out there and so predominantly obvious that it was gangs, then we see city officials and county officials saying, ‘Yes, these are issues.’ Now, we’re at the state level. What are we going to do collectively as a state to address these issues? And I’m very grateful we’ve come to that point."