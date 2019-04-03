Georgia Southern President speaks goals, challenges on third day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Dr. Kyle Marrero has been on a whirlwind tour to meet students, faculty and staff across all of the Georgia Southern campuses.
He’s already looking at ways to bring two former schools and three communities together to lead the region.
Dr. Marrero speaks with excitement when he mentions how he’s followed Georgia Southern since back when he arrived in Georgia. He’s followed the recent growth, all the way to its move up in football. When the presidency opened, he applied.
“I said 'you know, this is what I think I do well - bring people together in a united vision, a united direction,” Dr. Marrero said.
He sees the university’s role as critical in helping prepare students for careers and knowing the workforce the region needs. He recognizes the consolidation with the former Armstrong State in Savannah remains a work in progress. He hopes he can unify the campuses and communities as eagles.
“A university exists for talent development, to elevate the education of an entire community or region...if you draw a circle from Statesboro to Savannah to Hinesville and back, that’s about 220 miles. Lo and behold, that’s about the same distance of the flight of an eagle in a single day is the circumference of our region as Georgia Southern.”
He says one goal is bringing everyone together to unify behind a focused university message.
“You cast a direction, a vision, that everbody can circle around and say ‘yes, this is what we want to be and the impact we want to have’.” Dr. Marrero said.
He says as soon as they bring that message into focus on campus, they’ll start trying to spread that message to the region and the state. He also addressed a small drop in enrollment immediately following consolidation. He says they’re hopeful fall enrollment numbers will rebound and they’ll begin to grow even more.
