Lawmakers file ridesharing safety legislation in honor of Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Angela Orth says the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson has been a rude awakening.
“All of us were really keeping up with it, and talking about it. You always put yourself in that situation. You think about your friends in that situation,” Orth said.
Police believe Josephson got into a vehicle early Friday morning in Five Points believing it was her Uber ride. It wasn’t.
Investigators say the vehicle belonged to 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland. Police are charging him with kidnapping and murder after Josephson’s body was found in Clarendon County Friday afternoon.
Leaving many in shock, including lawmakers. Representative Seth Rose (D-Richland) said, “We can’t stop a psychopath from doing something hideous, but as lawmakers, policymakers, we need to take precautions to make the likelihood that something like this happen less.”
Rep. Rose along with Representative Micah Caskey (R-Lexington) filed the Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act.
The legislation would require all drivers for companies like Lyft and Uber to illuminated signage on their cars while they are working. Rep. Rose said, “It will be a light that would have to be given by the company. It’s not something you can go to a store and buy.”
Orth believes it’s a good idea. “Any ounce of precaution we can take is a good thing to happen.”
She said she’ll take every step necessary to keep herself and her friends safe. “If I take an Uber again, I’m definitely going to pay attention to stuff like that. Because you never know,” Orth said.
The bill would also require any drivers who stop working for the rideshare companies to return the lights.
Rep. Rose said the legislation will go straight to the House floor. He expects a vote as soon as Wednesday.
