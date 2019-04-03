Liberty County mother wants answers after baby allegedly abused by babysitter

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Liberty County mother is seeking answers after her four-month-old baby was allegedly abused by his babysitter.
The baby suffered physical injuries and internal injuries at just seven weeks old. We got our hands on the police report that was filed, and sat down with the mother to see how the baby is doing now.
After reading the police report, detectives on the case say the baby had broken ribs and even fluid on his brain after spending time with his babysitter.
Sara Clark says when she picked her baby up from the sitter, she saw bruised eyes, lumps on his forehead, and in internal injury she didn’t know about until after he was rushed to the hospital.
“She said his eyes were bruised and that he wasn’t in pain, and the picture she sent, his eyes were black and blue and I immediately rushed over there,” Clark said.
In the police report from the Hinesville PD, the detective on the case says the injuries on the baby were not consistent with the explanation the babysitter gave Clark when she picked him up. She was later arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
Clark says at that moment, she didn’t know what to think. She just wants her little baby boy to be okay.
“I thought I was dreaming still, because you don’t ever expect something like that to happen to your kid,” she said.
He may look normal with his cute little smile, but this family’s life changed and Clark says she won’t know if her child will be back to normal until about three to six months from now, and that’s IF he can get the rube removed from his body.
“I wouldn’t go on to Facebook sale sites and look for a babysitter. Stay within your circle of people you know. Stay with friends, close family,” she said. “Don’t go outside of that.”
She says she wants answers as to what really happened that night. This incident has also left the family with an over $41,000 bill to pay out of pocket.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.