2 public forums being held in Beaufort County to discuss e-cigarette use among students

Those with the Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth says those under the age of 18 can find ways to buy the products online or they may just ask an older coworker at their part-time job to buy one for them. That's why the group is asking business owners who employ young people to attend one of the upcoming forums they have planned this week so that they can help fix the problem. The group says these nicotine products can be dangerous, especially for students.