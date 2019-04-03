Savannah mayoral candidate arrested on aggravated stalking charges

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department has arrested a man who is a candidate for mayor in Savannah.
Anthony Oliver was arrested Tuesday night on charges of aggravated stalking.
When Oliver announced his candidacy, he sat down with WTOC for an interview. Oliver said he has lived in Savannah for six years and is originally from California.
He said he was currently in school but worked for two years as a police officer in California.
His main goals if elected were to focus on crime and the city’s finances.
