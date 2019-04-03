Susan G. Komen to host 2019 Savannah Race for the Cure

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The 11th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be held Saturday, April 27th in Savannah.
Hundreds will sport their pink attire and head out to Ellis Square to celebrate life and raise money for the fight against breast cancer.
There will be lots of foot traffic Saturday for the race, and parts of downtown Savannah will be blocked off. Everything will start and finish at Ellis Square on W. Congress Street.
Komen’s website for the Coastal Georgia area states that 75% of the funds raised in the nine-county area that it oversees stays in those communities in the form of community grants. These grants are awarded to service organizations to help underserved women and men receive free breast cancer screening along with other services.
