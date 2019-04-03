Top Teacher: Crystal Strong, Andrea B. Williams Elementary School

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Teachers love to share their knowledge and information with their students while building a strong support system for them.
Crystal Strong, a teacher at Andrea B. Williams Elementary School, is no different.
“When I come in the morning, I love to see them. When they aren’t here, I wonder what happened,” Strong said.
Strong teaches 5th Grade math and science classes.
“Oh, I love 5th Grade. The reason why I love 5th Grade is, they are not little babies where you have to help them find out the way, but you can reach out. They are still developing. They are still kids,” she said.
Strong says building relationships is the most important thing she can do as a teacher.
“Connections. That’s what it’s all about. Yep, I don’t teach kids, I teach personalities,” she said. “Just love learning, you find your niche, you find how you can learn it, so I teach them all different ways to learn things. because it’s never one way. You learn it the best way you can take it in. Be creative.”
As we are getting closer to the end of the year, Strong says there is one thing she wants all of her students to know.
“I love them with my whole heart, and I don’t think they realize it," she said. “I hope they think that I want the best for them, and I don’t want them to forget me, because I will never forget them.”
Strong says she originally wanted to be a doctor, but once she stepped into a classroom, she says she has felt like teaching is what she was meant to do.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.