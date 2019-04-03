Winter-Like Cold Wednesday Morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -
It may be spring, but it’s feeling much-more like winter this morning. Grab a jacket!
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s early this morning. Patchy fog is occurring in a few spots and may persist through the morning commute. Reduce your speed if you encounter low visibility.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the 60s by noon; topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with a pleasant breeze. Temps remain cooler – in the low to mid 60s – along area beaches.
Temperatures drop back into the 50s for after-sunset dinner plans; worthy of a light jacket. Thursday morning is forecast to be chilly, with temperatures in the 40s – rebounding well into the 70s by afternoon.
Clouds roll in later in the day and rain develops Thursday night into Friday; persisting off and on through the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter