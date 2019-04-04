CCPD still investigating Ogeechee Road motel homicide

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Police investigating the death of a Savannah motel manager said they hope to have a break in the case in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Sunday 60-year-old Bhikhubhai Patel was found dead after police went to Stallion Motel for a welfare check.
WTOC reporters went to the Stallion Motel Thursday and and found the office door locked. There was a note on the door that said a manager was not available and it gave an emergency number to call.
Chatham County Police Department said officers were called to the Stallion Motel on Ogeechee Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found Patel dead. The police report said when officers got there they found Patel dead in the entrance way of room number nine.
The police report also said Patel was the property manager and stayed in the apartment that is attached to the main office.
WTOC spoke to a lady Thursday who lives at the motel. She didn’t want to go on camera but said that residents were told they have to leave by Sunday and the motel is now closed.
Another lady who lives near the area says it’s shocking to hear something like this has happened.
“It’s actually kind of bold that someone would try to do that here and – I wouldn’t say get away with it because sooner or later what happens in the dark comes to light. I’m not sure. It’s just – It’s really unknown," said Ineechia Holder.
The Chatham County Police Department is still investigating this case. If you have any information, they ask that you give them a call.
