Chatham Area Transit to begin next phase of redesign plan

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit hasn’t seen a major update to its bus route system since the 1960s.
Right now, CAT is working on a new redesign plan and they're seeking input from the community. They want to know if riders want more frequency in their transit system or wider coverage.
Starting next week, the public is invited to participate in an online survey to provide feedback on CAT's redesign plan.
“We have limited funds and we are trying to make improvements to our transit system within our budget. Individuals are going to have some tough choices to make,” said Patricia Harris-Moorehead, Chief Strategy Officer for Chatham Area Transit.
Over the next few weeks, CAT will be encouraging both riders and non-riders to take the survey to decide if they would rather have a bus system with more frequency or wider coverage.
The transit system says more frequency would mean shorter wait times, more hours of service, and quicker transfers. They also say a wider coverage plan would mean shorter walks, a familiar network, and service in more areas.
CAT says they need to do something, so they can try to get more people riding the bus.
Next week, CAT will provide more details on these two proposed plans at a public meeting at the Coastal Georgia Center Auditorium. It will take place on April 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. They’ll also release the latest survey, so that people can provide input.
