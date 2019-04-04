City of Richmond Hill partnering with UGA on ideas for land development

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill leaders are pairing up with Georgia college students to come up with new ideas when it comes to developing land in the city.
The focus is 100 acres of untouched land at the intersection of Highway 144 and Highway 17.
The Richmond Hill Downtown Development Authority paired up with students at The University of Georgia to consult on about 100 acres of undeveloped land in the city limits.
The land could practically be a gold mine to some developers, but right now, it has not one, but five owners. The city brought the students on board to see if they could come up with some ideas for how the land could develop all together.
The project had about 20 students travel from Athens to study Richmond Hill and the site. Their goal was to create a plan for a mixed-use center. It’s a win win scenario.
The students had a hands-on learning experience working with a real life development planning scenario. The city and DDA are able to market these concepts as ideas for potential development.
Assistant city manager Scott Allison says the piece of property is the last of its kind within the city limits for development.
“The Downtown Development Authority thought that they could step in a little bit, not to necessarily tell people how they need to develop it, but again to serve as a conduit for the property owners to look at it whole piece of property instead of developing it into pieces," Allison said.
So far, city leaders say there are no plans on construction or buying this land in full, but they didn’t hesitate to say how much they want to work on projects like this with UGA students in the future.
