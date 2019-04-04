Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-4-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure will move further east of the area today. A warm front will lift through Friday followed by a cold front Saturday. The cold front will stall over the area into Sunday before moving northward Sunday afternoon. Another cold front moves in Tuesday. Today starts out mostly sunny with increasing clouds all day, highs 69-76. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Our best rain chance will be from 4am to 11am. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but no severe weather is expected. Lows 57-62. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers, highs 70-77. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy Monday with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.