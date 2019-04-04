Eagle baseball downs Charleston in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For the first time since 2004, the Georgia Southern baseball team took the field at historic Grayson Stadium Wednesday night.
The Eagles made sure the blue and white faithful in the Hostess City went home happy with a 3-1 win over College of Charleston.
It was the Tyler show for Georgia Southern, as Tyler Martin drove in two runs and Tyler Owens put together another stellar start against the Cougars.
Martin’s double in the first inning chased home Steven Curry to put the Eagles on the board. His sacrifice fly to left field in the 6th scored Curry again to make it 3-0 Eagles. Curry went 4-4 from the leadoff spot for Southern, and scored twice.
Owens picked up his second win of the year over Charleston, scattering seven hits and one run while pitching into the 8th inning.
Southern improves to 15-13 with the win and travels to Appalachian State for a three-game Sun Belt series beginning Friday in Boone, NC.
