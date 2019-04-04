Flu season comes to an end, doctors prepare for next season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Flu season is almost over. The season usually begins in October and lasts until early April. So far, in Georgia, 29 have died from the flu this season. In South Carolina, there have been almost 80 deaths.
Doctors and nurses say last year was way worse than this year, but they did see their fair share of cases this flu season.
“Last year was the worst flu season that I can remember in terms of volume," said Dr. Sanjay Iyer, Emergency Physician, Memorial Health.
Tammi Brown, the Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager, said even though the season is over, the flu hasn’t quite gone away.
“We are past our peak. However, there is still flu activity in Georgia.”
Monday, Memorial Health lifted their flu restrictions which were put into place for added safety for patients. They say it’s never too early to start thinking ahead as this flu season comes to an end, and plan to get the flu shot.
“We recommend that you get it right at the beginning of flu season. For example, for the hospital, we get it in October, and that’s the best time because it’s before the peak of the flu hits and that way you are vaccinated when flu season hits,” Dr. Iyer said.
The health department said it’s also important to take small measures as well.
“It’s really important to make sure you wash your hands with soap and water. If you don’t have soap and water available, it’s okay to use an alcohol based hand sanitizer," Brown said
