Forum held in Beaufort County to discuss dangers of teenage vaping trend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Wednesday night, the first of several community forums was held in Beaufort County to discuss the dangers of teenagers vaping.
Members of the Lowcountry Alliance of Healthy Youth say students as young as 10-years-old are getting their hands on the nicotine products in Beaufort County. The group says most JUULs, e-cigarettes, look like small flash drives, so they’re not noticeable to parents or teachers.
“It’s forbidden for the kids, so there’s an excitement, but I think what parents don’t understand about it is even what it feels, smells, tastes like, so they don’t even want to believe it even exists. They’re ignoring it hoping it will go away and it’s not," said parent, Allison Cobb.
The next forum will be held Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at May River High School.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.