GSP trooper involved in wreck in Walthourville

Walthourville, GA (WTOC) - Three people, including a Georgia State Patrol trooper, were taken to the hospital after a wreck on Talmadge Road in Walthourville, Thursday afternoon.
The Walthourville Fire Department said the crash appeared to be a head-on collision and some of the patients had to be extricated.
Sources say the wreck stemmed from a traffic stop the trooper was initiating. The suspect did not stop and a chase ensued. A separate car was driving in the opposite direction and failed to maintain lane, causing the trooper and that car to hit head-on.
The car that was involved in the chase abandoned the vehicle near a mobile home park in Walthourville.
The Liberty County Sheriff says the suspect got away on foot while holding a child. The search is underway.
Injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
