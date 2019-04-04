Liberty County deputies still searching for answers in 2013 Midway murder

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - It’s been almost six years since Midway coach and community hero, Ernie Walthour, was killed.
Wednesday night, his family and investigators are asking for your help to bring his killer to justice.
Back in June of 2013, Liberty County sheriff’s deputies found Walthour’s body in a yard on Lewis Frasier Road. Five months later, they thought they had a break in the case when a task force was formed to look into Walthour’s murder. They believed they’d discovered enough evidence to charge two men with murder - connected to another area murder - but to this date, no one has been charged or arrested.
“We’ve conducted probably hundreds of interviews in this case. They’ve interviewed a lot of people, they’ve ran on a lot of leads. The case has never been closed," said Detective Michael Albritton, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. “We do not close homicides, and we’ve been actively pursuing this case, and we just want to reach out to the community and ask for their assistance. Somebody knows what happened.”
If you know anything that might be of help to investigators, please call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office right away at 912.876.2131.
