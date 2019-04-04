Multiple people report meteor sighting in Charleston Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Many people reported seeing something streaking across the morning sky in Charleston around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Those who reported it observed an object with a tail and a blue or green light. Live 5 News received nine reports from all over the Lowcountry including Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Ladson and Folly Beach.
The American Meteor Society also allows people to self-report meteor sightings. The society’s website had reports all across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia between 6:45 a.m. and 6:53 a.m. Thursday.
Other specific sightings reported seeing it in Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Georgia and Hickory, North Carolina.
Social media also came alive as some tweeted about the sight.
