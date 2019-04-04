Prescribed fire Thursday in Liberty County may present smoke to surrounding counties

LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) - A prescribed fire will be conducted Thursday, April 4, in Liberty County.
The Georgia Forestry Commission says a 920-acre fire, which is being conducted by Ft. Stewart Forestry, may present smoke to residents in Bryan, Liberty, Long, and Tattnall counties.
GFC says this burn is being conducted by trained practitioners to improve wildlife habitat. It is a safe way to apply a natural process and reduce the risk of wildfires.
The burn should be complete by 6 p.m. Thursday.
