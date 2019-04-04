Proud to be a GA Farmer: Shirley Daughtry, Effingham County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There are more than 42,000 farms in Georgia, but less than 200 are certified organic.
WTOC met with the first certified organic farmer in Georgia who hopes her small farm will make a big difference.
“It is much safer, it tastes better, and it was grown naturally, God’s way,” said Shirley Daughtry, farmer.
Shirley Daughtry has grown certified organic produce on her 18-acre farm in Effingham County for the past 30 years.
All of Heritage Farm’s produce stays local, include kale and other vegetables used in Savannah restaurants The Grey, Elizabeth’s on 37th, and the Husk.
“We are here really to increase the number of organic farms, if we have an influence in that direction,” Daughtry said.
"This is Siberian kale in my right hand, and this is Lacinato kale in my left hand, Daughtry said.
Daughtry hopes to accomplish that by welcoming local students to her farm, not only to teach this younger generation the health benefits of organic food, but to spark their interest in the field.
“I think it is our responsibility as established farmers to bring this generation up, not only appreciating, but enjoying being outside and digging in the dirt and harvesting things,” Daughtry said.
Although Daughtry is eager for the next generation of organic farmers to take begin their careers, she has no plan on leaving hers anytime soon.
“Happy, happy, happy. I can’t wait to get my feet off of the bed get the work clothes on and head out here,” she said.
