Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon, Savannah Music Festival happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A half-marathon that brings thousands of runners to the Hostess City - and world class musicians are in town for the Savannah Music Festival.
Music lovers and running fanatics have plenty to do this weekend, beginning with the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5K on Saturday morning.
"Saturday morning, 7:30 will be race start for the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5k. This half marathon is special because it’s the prettiest course in Savannah. It’s a women’s race, but it’s not just geared towards women. Men can run too. The day before the race will be the fashion fitness expo. People can shop, there will be vendors, race apparel there. Sunday will be yoga on the lawn out at Ellis Sqaure,” said Cecilia Arango, Savannah Sports Council.
If you’re not a runner but still want to hit the town this weekend, check out the Savannah Music Festival. There are several shows Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, the festival is teaming up with the Savannah Philharmonic for “Rhapsody in Blue and the Firebird Suite."
The concert will feature American jazz with the Marcus Roberts Sextet and guest conductor, Keitaro Harada.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.