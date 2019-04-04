Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon, Savannah Music Festival happening this weekend

"Saturday morning, 7:30 will be race start for the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5k. This half marathon is special because it’s the prettiest course in Savannah. It’s a women’s race, but it’s not just geared towards women. Men can run too. The day before the race will be the fashion fitness expo. People can shop, there will be vendors, race apparel there. Sunday will be yoga on the lawn out at Ellis Sqaure,” said Cecilia Arango, Savannah Sports Council.