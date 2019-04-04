Savannah Police investigate shooting, car crash

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to 61st and Bull Street around 2:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police say it appears to be non-life threatening.
Officers say the shooting happened on I-16 near I-516. They don’t know if more than one vehicle is involved but the car with the gunshot victim traveled into Savannah and crashed into an abandoned building at West 60th and Montgomery. The victim got out and ran to Bull Street where he was found by police.
WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.
