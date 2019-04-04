SSU releases 2019 football schedule

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah State football schedule is set for 2019 and the Tigers’ return to the Division II ranks.
SSU unveiled the schedule Thursday afternoon, and the slate features a renewal of several old rivalries.
The Tigers will play four home games this season, including a season opener at T.A. Wright Stadium for the first time since 2011. The schedule also includes a stretch of five consecutive road games between September 21 and October 19. The road trip will send the Tigers to Atlanta and the state of South Carolina twice along with a trip to Lorman, Mississippi.
Homecoming will be on October 26 as the Tigers welcome old SIAC rival Albany State to the Hostess City. It will be the 62nd all-time meeting between the Tigers and Golden Rams, and first in eight years.
SAVANNAH STATE 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 7- Florida Tech
Sept. 14- Virginia University of Lynchburg
Sept. 21- at Benedict
Sept. 28- at Morehouse
Oct. 5- at Charleston Southern
Oct. 12- at Alcorn State
Oct. 19- at Clark Atlanta
Oct. 26- Albany State (Homecoming)
Nov. 2- Fort Valley State
Nov. 9- at Edward Waters College
