SSU releases 2019 football schedule
The Tigers will play four home games and six road games in 2019.
By Jake Wallace | April 4, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 5:13 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah State football schedule is set for 2019 and the Tigers’ return to the Division II ranks.

SSU unveiled the schedule Thursday afternoon, and the slate features a renewal of several old rivalries.

The Tigers will play four home games this season, including a season opener at T.A. Wright Stadium for the first time since 2011. The schedule also includes a stretch of five consecutive road games between September 21 and October 19. The road trip will send the Tigers to Atlanta and the state of South Carolina twice along with a trip to Lorman, Mississippi.

Homecoming will be on October 26 as the Tigers welcome old SIAC rival Albany State to the Hostess City. It will be the 62nd all-time meeting between the Tigers and Golden Rams, and first in eight years.

The Tigers will renew rivalries with old SIAC foes like Albany State, Fort Valley State, and Morehouse in 2019.
SAVANNAH STATE 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 7- Florida Tech

Sept. 14- Virginia University of Lynchburg

Sept. 21- at Benedict

Sept. 28- at Morehouse

Oct. 5- at Charleston Southern

Oct. 12- at Alcorn State

Oct. 19- at Clark Atlanta

Oct. 26- Albany State (Homecoming)

Nov. 2- Fort Valley State

Nov. 9- at Edward Waters College

