Warm weather brings mating season for horseshoe crabs

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Warm weather brings about mating season for horseshoe crabs.
It’s common to see them attaching to one another along the coast. The Maritime Center in Port Royal says people may even see some with tags on them. That’s because the South Carolina DNR needs help each year identifying which areas along the beach the crabs are using to help with their studies. They can also see how old they are and where they have been before popping up along the South Carolina coast.
They say the information you give them helps them understand these cool sea creatures.
“They are critically important to us. They actually have special blood that is copper-based and they have the ability to detect gram-negative bacteria, so their blood is usually used in the medical field to test the sterility of equipment and medicines," said Chris Kehrer, Maritime Center.
If you see the horseshoe crabs on the beach, do not pick them up by their tail because they could break off.
