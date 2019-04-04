Warming Trend is Underway!

By Cutter Martin | April 4, 2019

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - While not as cold as yesterday morning, it’s still “jacket-worthy” outside through your morning routine.

Under a few high clouds, temperatures have cooled into the mid and upper 40s away from the beach; around 50° closer to the water.

The forecast remains cool and dry through the morning commute. Some patchy fog is possible. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm towards 70° by noon; topping out in the mid-70s during the middle of the afternoon.

It’ll cool back into the 60s after sunset. Some patchy fog may develop overnight.

Rain builds in Friday morning from west, to east. A couple storms are possible before late afternoon. The risk of severe weather is very low Friday, but one or two storms may produce frequent lightning, gusty breezes and heavy rain.

A few showers may occur this weekend.

