5 arrested on multiple drug charges after search of Baggett Street home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says five people are facing numerous drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in Beaufort.
Earlier this year, Sheriff’s Office investigators say they received information that illegal drugs, such as heroin, crack cocaine and pills, were being sold out of a residence located in the 1900 block of Baggett Street.
After looking into the tip, investigators said they determined several individuals were involved in the sale of drugs from the Baggett Street residence to varying degrees.
On Friday morning, Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team members, assisted by City of Beaufort police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed a search warrant at the Baggett Street residence. During the search, investigators say they recovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Jasper County, a pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of North Augusta, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) pills, xanax pills, suspected heroin and marijuana, as well as pills and powdered substances that have yet to be identified.
The following subjects were arrested at the time of the search warrant, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office:
- Tyreesh White, 41
- Travis Ondeck, 30
- Kameron Gentile, 19
- James Brown, 43
- Heather Simmons, 30
All five subjects were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.
