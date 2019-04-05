5 arrested on multiple drug charges after search of Baggett Street home in Beaufort

On Friday morning, Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team members, assisted by City of Beaufort police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed a search warrant at the Baggett Street residence. During the search, investigators say they recovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Jasper County, a pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of North Augusta, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) pills, xanax pills, suspected heroin and marijuana, as well as pills and powdered substances that have yet to be identified.