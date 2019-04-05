Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holding centennial celebration this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A popular Savannah location is about to celebrate a huge milestone.
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm is gearing up for its centennial celebration.
The Friends of the Coastal Gardens have several events planned for the 100th birthday celebration. There will be two events taking place on Saturday, April 6. The first event is a family-friendly that will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be exhibitors, plant sales, archery, and demonstrations about bamboo. This event is free and open to the public.
The second event will take place Saturday night. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication of the Bamboo Maze, followed by a dinner reception. Tickets for the evening event is $75 per person, and you can purchase them online by click here.
Bamboo was the first plant to be grown at the bamboo gardens, but now many different plants are trees are grown on the property.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.