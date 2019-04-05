Company backs out of $8.5 million purchase of Savannah-owned building

​The historic building was to become a residential condo development with a rooftop garden. Had the sale gone through, the city stood to net more than $9 million including sale proceeds and incremental tax revenues. Now, the city will have to find a new buyer, and thanks to a new Georgia law, the city can hire a real estate company to help market properties. That company will be Colliers International, and the next step is for the broker to take over and submit the paperwork for the sale of the Thomas Gamble Building.