Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-5-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A stationary front remains over the area through Saturday before moving north Sunday. A cold front will move in Tuesday and another one Wednesday. Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and possible storms, highs 70-79. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 59-63. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 40% chance for mainly morning showers and storms, highs near 80.