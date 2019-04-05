2 displaced after pot of grease causes kitchen fire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two people are displaced after a pot of grease on the stove started a fire Thursday night.
Savannah Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at Colonial Village at Huntington Apartments, arriving on scene within three minutes.
Fire officials say the flames extended into a section of the wall. Several fire extinguishers had been used to smother the flames, and the fire was out when crews got there.
Firefighters made sure the blaze was completely out, removed the damaged stove, and cleared the smoke from the apartment. The apartment manager provided the residents with alternative housing until the damage is repaired.
No injuries were reported.
