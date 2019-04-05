Driver in deadly Taco Bell crash in Swainsboro could soon be released

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A young man who drove his car into a fast food restaurant in Swainsboro could be released less than two years after the deadly incident.
In September 2017, we showed you the wreckage and brought you the details of what happened. Since then, the young man’s attorney has pointed to mental illness as the cause.
Friday, WTOC was the only station in the courtroom as Oliver Cope’s attorney made the plea for him to be released. We talked to the victims’ family, who says they cannot believe the request.
Cope’s attorney came to court to convince the judge that Cope would be better served in outpatient care than sentenced to a mental hospital.
Cope came back to court already having been found not guilty by reason of insanity. In September 2017, police arrested him on charges he drove his car into the Taco Bell. The crash killed one person, Macy Mullis, and injured several others.
Defense attorney Dan Snipes brought doctors to the stand who testified that Cope has suffered from bipolar disorder and was trying to kill himself, not others, in the crash. They said his mental illness appeared to be in remission with medication and work with mental health workers. They said he’d be better off - and not a danger to the public - if he was in the custody of his parents living at home and seeing his doctors regularly. The idea did not sit well with the victims in court, or their loved ones.
“To have the opportunity to go back out into the public and maybe hurt someone else, I just don’t understand," said Deborah Stapleton, a relative of the victim.
District Attorney Hayward Altman brought no objections to the request, and Judge Kathy Palmer said she would make her decision after studying reports from the doctors who’ve treated Cope since the tragedy.
Victims and their relatives say the defense’s request took them by surprise.
