Effingham County lacrosse jumping to GHSA next season

SPRINGFIELD, GA (WTOC) - The Effingham County Rebels are throwing their hats in the state lacrosse ring.
The school’s boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams will make the jump to varsity sports next season, ECHS announced Thursday.
The Rebels have been playing at the club level for the time being, but the teams say they’re excited to take a step up.
“I think to know that we can make it at that level," says junior defender Francie Gaskin To know that we can go to state and we can go to make it to a state championship and represent the school is pretty cool.”
“We’ve been playing the same teams for the last four years,” notes junior midfielder Philip Brown. "So hopefully, we get some new competition and do as good as we have been doing before.”
The Rebels say they’re just happy to be a part of the growth of the sport in Georgia. Joining the Rebels at the varsity level next year are South Effingham, Richmond Hill, and Savannah Country Day.
