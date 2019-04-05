Effingham County lacrosse jumping to GHSA next season

Rebel boys’ and girls’ teams will play varsity lacrosse in 2020

The Rebels boys' and girls' lacrosse teams will play at the GHSA varsity level in 2020.
SPRINGFIELD, GA (WTOC) - The Effingham County Rebels are throwing their hats in the state lacrosse ring.

The school’s boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams will make the jump to varsity sports next season, ECHS announced Thursday.

The Rebels have been playing at the club level for the time being, but the teams say they’re excited to take a step up.

“I think to know that we can make it at that level," says junior defender Francie Gaskin To know that we can go to state and we can go to make it to a state championship and represent the school is pretty cool.”

“We’ve been playing the same teams for the last four years,” notes junior midfielder Philip Brown. "So hopefully, we get some new competition and do as good as we have been doing before.”

The boys' team has played club lacrosse for the past four seasons, while the girls have played one club season.
The Rebels say they’re just happy to be a part of the growth of the sport in Georgia. Joining the Rebels at the varsity level next year are South Effingham, Richmond Hill, and Savannah Country Day.

