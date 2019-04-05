Former interim Rincon police chief asks panel to reverse termination

April 4, 2019 at 10:16 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 10:16 PM

RINCON, GA (WTOC) - Rincon’s former interim police chief asked a city panel Thursday to reverse his termination.

Jose Ramirez sat in a city hearing for six hours making a case to get his police job back.

His attorney says Ramirez was unjustly fired back in January. Ramirez served as interim chief last summer and then served as police operations commander.

The city stated in January that Ramirez violated employment standards.

The panel upheld the termination.

