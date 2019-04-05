Georgia Southern to make budget cuts next school year to balance drop in enrollment

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - This school year at Georgia Southern University still has some time left, but the upcoming year could be lean with budget cuts on the way to match a drop in enrollment in Savannah and Statesboro.
The university’s new president, Dr. Kyle Marrero, says they’ve got to deal with what he hopes is a one-year cut and that numbers will rebound and bring the state budget back around.
Departments across Georgia Southern must turn in leaner budgets than last year as the university braces for less state funding due to a drop in enrollment. Dr. Marrero explained the state calculates funding for the future based on numbers from more than a year before.
“The allocation we’ll receive July 1 for fiscal year 2020 will actually be from our credit hour generation from year 2017 to 2018,” he said.
In December, we told you the university had seen fall numbers drop in the wake of consolidation. Enrollment decreased more on the Armstrong campus than in Statesboro. Those numbers will dictate roughly a $2.57 million reduction for a year, but Marrero says preliminary data for enrollment this fall has him hopeful.
“The good news with the trajectory is, if we can hold enrollment and increase over this fiscal year, we can grow our way out of that cycle,” he said.
He says the budget cut makes it even more crucial to recruit - and keep - more students at all three campuses.
When we spoke to one of the university’s vice presidents back in December when the enrollment numbers came out, she said schools typically see a drop after a consolidation, then they rebound.
The different departments are in the process of getting those budgets submitted. We’ll let you know how those changes impact students and/or the community.
