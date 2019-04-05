Grand opening ceremony set for opening of new Savannah Cultural Arts Center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Special ceremonies are planned for the grand opening of the new Savannah Cultural Arts Center.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and the theater dedication in honor of Ben Tucker will take place on Friday, April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Grand Opening Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grand opening will include live performances from local arts organizations on the hour every hour, artist demonstrations and hands-on art sessions.
The public is invited to attend both events.
The Savannah Cultural Arts Center is located at 201 Montgomery Street. It includes a 464-seat performing arts theater, dance studio, art gallery, as well as specially designed studios for ceramics, metal and glass art.
The facility was funded by a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
