Monster Truck Spring Nationals this weekend at Oglethorpe Speedway

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - The Monster Truck Spring Nationals are in town this weekend at Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler.
The monster trucks will take over OSP this entire weekend, rain or shine, to compete for $50,000 in prize money over a series of contests. The crowd, by applause, will select who will win the prize money.
The Spring National are not just monster trucks, attendees can also catch X Games BMX superstars performing stunts at the event as well.
Event start times are as follows:
- Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.
This is a family-friendly event and WTOC is a proud sponsor.
Tickets are still available. Prices start at $14 for children and $21 for adults.
For more information and tickets, click here.
