Neighbors react to I-16 shooting, crash on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - One man is recovering after being shot Thursday on I-16 near the 516 interchange and then crashing into a building.
Savannah Police said they don’t know if more than one vehicle was involved, but the car with the gunshot victim traveled into Savannah and crashed into an abandoned building at West 60th and Montgomery streets.
The victim then got out and ran to 61st and Bull streets where police found him.
Neighbors living in the area said now they’re worried for the safety of other people living in the neighborhood.
“It was really scary because this happens a lot around here unfortunately, and we have kids and we try to keep them as safe as possible.”
Alicia Vanscooter said this is a neighborhood she calls home, and to see everything unfold was surreal.
“I was scared it was my mom or somebody because she had just left to go get something to eat and was coming back," Vanscooter said. “We rushed outside to make sure it wasn’t her, but when we saw it and we saw the two kids jump out, my heart just dropped, because I got into a car accident."
While police don’t know much about what led up to the incident, Vanscooter said through it all, she has faith in law enforcement.
“The police and everybody, they’re trying to clean everything up. I mean, you can only do so much, especially with the summer time coming, things are getting a little bit more out of hand, but we just go day by day and take it how we can.”
The investigation is still ongoing.
The shooting victim is expected to be okay.
