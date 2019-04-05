Savannah’s first painted bike lane complete; group hopes to add more

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah's first painted bike lane is now complete.
The city first tested the green lanes on Lincoln Street last spring in hopes of making the bike lanes more visible to traffic.
Safety advocates say the painted lanes are just another precaution to help keep bicyclists safe.
Those with Bike Walk Savannah, an advocacy group devoted to keeping bicyclists and pedestrians safe, say they don’t plan to stop at Lincoln Street. They would like to see more painted bike lanes throughout the city.
The executive director of Bike Walk Savannah says the city of Savannah has around 690 miles of roadway. But of those 690 miles, less than ten miles include a bike lane.
The group would like to see more bike lanes, but also safer bike lanes. They say painting the bike lanes increases the visibility of those biking.
Last spring, the city decided to test the green painted bike lanes to see what residents thought. The painted lanes were approved and crews completed the work last month.
Bike Walk Savannah says people are using the bike lanes to bike or walk, but unfortunately some drivers are using them too.
"We really ask that if you are in a motor vehicle to please stay off the bike lanes. Please provide a safe space for the vulnerable users who need it," Caila Brown, Executive Director, Bike Walk Savannah.
Brown says now, the group will work on trying to get the bike lane on Price Street repainted. They also would like to see bike lanes along Wheaton Street and further south.
