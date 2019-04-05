Scattered Rain Remains a Possibility Through The Weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, scattered showers are dampening roads this morning.
Scattered showers remain possible through the morning commute with temperatures in the 60s. It may be wise to pad an extra few minutes into your morning routine – making sure you arrive to work, school on-time.
Despite the clouds, temps warm into the 70s by noon; topping-out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers popping-up. It feels a bit more humid today, versus the last few.
The off-and-on chance of rain continues through the weekend. Don’t cancel your plans. But, remain aware of the possibility of rain. Coverage of rain is forecast to remain isolated, to scattered.
The chance of wet weather peaks Monday into early Tuesday before we dry out and remain warm during the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter