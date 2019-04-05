Students participate in ‘Chef and Child Day’ at Pulaski Elementary

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Students from a Savannah-Chatham County Elementary School got the chance to taste food from local chefs Friday in their cafeteria.
Memorial Health and Sodexo brought in a team of local chefs to Pulaski Elementary School for ‘Chef and Child Day.' The event was all about kids learning and celebrating healthy eating at school.
Students got the chance to try all different kinds of nutritious local and organic foods.
The children’s wellness coordinator and dietitian at Memorial also gave some advice when it comes to children eating at home.
“I encourage parents at home to try an adventure bite, or what I call a ‘no thank you bite,’ meaning you try one bite of a food and then you’re allowed to assess kind of whether or not you like it and say no thank you, and you’re allowed to not have anymore at that sitting," said Brittany Lightsey, Children’s Wellness Coordinator, Memorial Health.
Lightsey says having kids start early with healthy habits will help them prevent a lot of chronic diseases, and it will also help set them up for a good healthy, long life.
