Taco Bell holding hiring parties to attract new employees

(CNN) - With the unemployment rate at near record lows, how do you attract workers when you're Taco Bell?
The restaurant is hoping hiring parties will work.
It’s exactly what it sounds like. Taco Bell will host parties with free food and giveaways.
Managers will also recruit at these parties, hoping to hire some of the people who attend.
The fast food chain hopes to lure in applicants with benefits like one free meal per shift, tuition discounts and salaries above $10 an hour.
Taco Bell says it's planning to host nearly 600 of these parties between April 22 and 27.
The restaurant wants to create 100,000 new jobs in the next three years.
Before you walk into Taco Bell and demand a $10 an hour job, the company notes this is only at corporate-owned stores. Many Taco Bells are owned by franchisees, and they’re allowed to set their own salaries.
