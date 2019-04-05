Visiting judge to determine if Chatham superior court judge will be removed from two trials

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office and a Chatham superior court judge are at odds over allegations of bias.
The DA’s office is asking a visiting judge to dismiss Judge John Morse, Jr. from two different cases, claiming he violated judicial guidelines and demonstrated bias in doing so.
Those arguing the position of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office Friday pointed to a hearing back in February in the case against Timone Hooper. Hooper is accused of killing Lawrence Bryan IV back in 2015.
During the hearing, Judge Morse ordered the courtroom be closed to the public, the family of Bryan, and an investigator on the case for Savannah Police.
The DA’s office argues that move was illegal and was one of several instances they pointed to in front of visiting Judge Gary McCorvey out of Tifton.
“He has violations of canons in numerous ways in these two cases, and the evidence will show that was based upon his desire to control the District Attorney’s Office and force them to handle cases in the way in which he believes they should be done," said Assistant District Attorney, Brad Thompson.
The parents of Lawrence Bryan the fourth were in the courtroom Friday when they learned they’d have to keep waiting for their son’s accused killer to go to trial.
“It’s just mind-boggling and frustrating and I just wanted to scream. I was just sitting there trying to be composed, but you know, not even as a parent, but a citizen in this jurisdiction, in this city, in this county. It’s just a sad day for anybody who’s ever had to go through this process," said Linda Wilder Bryan.
The presiding judge said he would try to deliver an order in a week on whether or not Judge Morse should be allowed to hear the cases the DA’s office is asking him to be removed from.
