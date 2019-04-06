Big Bon Bodega to open in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Big Bon Pizza, a popular Savannah food truck, is opening its first brick and mortar store.
Big Bon Bodega, a wood-fired bagel shop and market, will officially open to the public Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
The menu features bagels, bagel sandwiches, snacks and all types of drinks. It’s reminiscent of bodegas found in New York, Chicago and other major cities across the country.
The new, permanent shop is located at 2011 Bull St. in the Starland District. The team will still operate its mobile truck and oven and do pizza pop-ups in addition to the bodega.
